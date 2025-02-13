As the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, it will be a while before they back to the new Intuit Dome, though there was a story revealed of a famous comedian almost getting kicked out of the venue. With the Clippers being led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard on the court, the story takes place off the court as comedian Lil Rel Howery tells the tale.

He was on the show “7 PM In Brooklyn” with former player Carmelo Anthony as he told the story of going to the game in an outfit that represented his team in the Chicago Bulls. Employees of the arena had to pull him aside and ask him to take off the apparel of another team.

“I can’t believe this happened this is real talk,” Lil Rey Howard said. “I’m sitting there I’ve got all my Bulls stuff on because I picked out my outfit and I didn’t even wear all my Bulls stuff, I wanted to wear my jacket but it was a little warm outside so I didn’t it. I get to the seat and they send this young dude, and he’s like you have to take off…. And I’m like no I don’t Fam, like I went straight Chicago, like bro I’m not going nowhere, you’ve got to bring someone over here in a suit because he had on regular outfit.”

“They told me I had to take the jersey off,” he continued.

Clippers' Steve Ballmer watched the situation happen with Lil Rel Howery

As the Clippers look to get better with Ben Simmons now on the team, it looks like they are strict at the Intuit Dome in terms of fan participation since it is a new arena. Lil Rel Howery would even mention how the team owner Steve Ballmer was looking at the situation involving him.

“Somebody from the Clippers organization,” he said to Anthony. “But than they sent 2 people with suits, because I said well send somebody with a suit, I was joking, but I said sent somebody with a suit tell me to move because I bought this ticket. So they came over and asked me to come to the side. This is after the game went on for 2 plays, I could see the Clippers owner, I’m not even lying, kind of staring at me from the other side of the court.”

“So I’m like I hear y’all but I bought this ticket and it didn’t tell me I couldn’t wear this, this is my first time in Intuit,” he continued.

On a good note, however, they would move the famous comedian to the end of the team's bench next to the assistant coaches and players. While it was a frustrating time for the entertainer, he would say that it was “one of the best seats I ever had” at a basketball game.

“They had 2 seats where assistant coaches were sitting, they whispered to them, the 2 guys got up behind the bench, they said would you mind sitting here,” he said. “So I sat at the end of the bench, which honestly was one of the best seats I ever had since I’ve been at basketball games.”

The Clippers are currently 30-23 which puts them sixth in the Western Conference.