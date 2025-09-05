The Los Angeles Clippers’ turbulent era with Kawhi Leonard has come under fresh scrutiny after an NBA general manager delivered a sharp jab at the franchise’s misfortunes.

During the latest episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared comments from a league executive reflecting on the Clippers’ ongoing struggles tied to Leonard.

“I know that there’s a lot of, you know I’ve seen all these reports of all these executives and team people who are furious and everything. But I appreciated this one GM that I talked to yesterday and he goes, ‘Haven’t the Clippers suffered enough with Kawhi,’” Windhorst said. “I mean, he was doing it with his tongue in his cheek, but…”

Tim Bontemps, also on the program, emphasized the sentiment.

“It is unbelievable. Again, to go back to before, it’s unbelievable how much of a disaster the Kawhi era has been,” Bontemps said.

Injuries, lawsuits, and playoff failures define Kawhi Leonard’s turbulent Clippers tenure

Since signing with the Clippers in 2019, Leonard has delivered moments of brilliance but has been consistently hampered by injuries and legal distractions. In six seasons with the franchise, he has played more than 60 games just once — appearing in 68 contests during the 2023-24 campaign, his highest mark since the Toronto Raptors’ championship run in 2018-19.

The Clippers’ postseason record during Leonard’s tenure has further fueled criticism. In 2020, they squandered a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble. The following year, they reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history, but Leonard was sidelined with a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. More recently, the team has suffered back-to-back first-round playoff exits, with Leonard appearing in just 37 games last season, the fewest of his career.

Article Continues Below

Windhorst framed the Clippers’ experience with Leonard as both a physical and legal burden.

“Even before Kawhi had signed with the Clippers he has been a legal and health headache,” Windhorst said. “Since the minute they signed him, the Clippers have been paying legal fees. Literally there’s either been an NBA investigation or a lawsuit ongoing for the entire time Kawhi Leonard has been a Clipper. Not to mention they’ve paid him $244 million in salary. Not to mention he’s had three knee surgeries and missed 100 something games.”

Tampering fines and $28 million deal allegations fuel ongoing scrutiny

The franchise has faced multiple league inquiries and fines since pursuing Leonard in free agency. Doc Rivers, then head coach, was fined for tampering during the recruitment process. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was also spotted attending numerous Raptors games in 2019 as the team pursued Leonard.

The controversies extend beyond the court, with recent allegations tying Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, to a $28 million endorsement arrangement through a now-bankrupt financial company. Ballmer has denied wrongdoing and called his investment in the firm a “bad deal” in an interview with ESPN.

Despite Leonard’s accolades, including two NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards, the Clippers’ era with him has left many around the league questioning whether the team’s investment has yielded more frustration than success.