One of the best, most competitive and most entertaining series in the first round of these NBA Playoffs has been the tight Western Conference battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. After four games, the two teams are all knotted up at two games each and are heading back to Denver for a pivotal Game 5.

The Clippers blew the Nuggets out in Game 3 in Los Angeles, but the other three games have all been very competitive. Game 1 went to overtime before the Nuggets won, Game 2 was a three-point Clippers win and Game 4 was decided on a buzzer-beating dunk by Aaron Gordon.

The Clippers have plenty of depth and Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both have had some spectacular moments. However, the Nuggets have been carried by Nikola Jokic, even in a series where he hasn't quite had his best stuff from start to finish.

Heading into Game 5, the Clippers are still trying to fugue out how to slow Jokic down. Head coach Tyronn Lue wasn't ready to give away any secrets before heading back on the road.

Tyronn Lue on his plans for Nikola Jokic now that he's averaging a triple double for the series: Ty Lue: "We'll see. We'll see tomorrow." 😏 "What does that entail, we'll see?" "We'll see." (via @TomerAzarly)

“We'll see. We'll see tomorrow,” Lue said of the plan against Jokic. “We'll see.”

Lue has already thrown a few curveballs at Jokic in this series. After mirroring Ivica Zubac's minutes with Jokic's in Game 1, he started to stagger them and give Jokic some minutes against Ben Simmons as the small-ball five. That also forces the Nuggets to play a backup center, usually DeAndre Jordan, against Zubac when Jokic is on the bench instead of allowing the Nuggets to play to their strength and go small with Aaron Gordon at center when Jokic sits.

In Game 4, the Nuggets simply responded by not sitting Jokic in the second half. Lue fired back at them with a unique zone defense that flustered the Nuggets and allowed the Clippers to get back in the game before Gordon finished it off with his own heroics.

If the Clippers can't slow Jokic down, it will be very difficult for them to beat the Nuggets. However, Lue has come up with big-time adjustments before, and he will need to again to get through this series.