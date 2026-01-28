The Los Angeles Clippers have begun to pick it up in recent weeks, creeping toward the .500 mark on the 2025-26 season. While Los Angeles stumbled out of the gate, their recent hot streak has some thinking that previous speculation that they might look to trade star players like James Harden or Kawhi Leonard is now off the table.

However, that doesn't mean that they won't look to be active on the trade market, and recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints broke down one name who could be on the move in the next week.

“As of late, Bogdan Bogdanovic has come up as the most likely player to be moved if the Clippers do act at the trade deadline,” reported Siegel, via Clutch Scoops, per ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

The Clippers acquired Bogdanovic last year prior to the trade deadline from the Atlanta Hawks, looking to add some shooting and scoring punch off their bench. While Bogdanovic has had some moments in a Clippers uniform, he hasn't provided the production that the team has been hoping for, and has also dealt with various injuries as he continues to show signs of aging.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't another team out there who might be willing to take a chance on his elite outside shooting capability and veteran ability to make plays off the dribble, even as his defense and athleticism continue to decline.

At the current juncture, the Clippers overall are in need of more depth at essentially every position, as their bench has underperformed so far this year, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate the upcoming trade deadline, which is set for February 5.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will next take the floor on Friday evening at home for a big test against the Denver Nuggets.