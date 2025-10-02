The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2025-26 season with one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA. After an offseason in which they added Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, the franchise is hoping this is finally the year that their stars align at the right time. For James Harden, the stakes could not be higher. He is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, despite being 36 years old and carrying a massive workload as Kawhi Leonard sat out much of the year.

The Clippers leaned on Harden far more than they wanted, and while he delivered statistically, the heavy burden left him worn down by the time the postseason began. With Leonard now healthy and the additions of Beal and Paul, the Clippers plan to manage Harden differently this season.

Still, Harden remains the connective tissue of this roster. His playmaking, floor control, and ability to manipulate defenses give the Clippers an identity when the ball is in his hands. The question is how his role evolves now that the offensive responsibilities can be more evenly spread out. Here are three bold predictions for Harden’s 2025-26 season with the Clippers.

Harden will lead the League in efficiency among primary ball-handlers

James Harden’s career has been defined by a unique balance of scoring and playmaking. During his peak years with the Houston Rockets, he dominated possessions with sky-high usage rates and piled up isolation points. In Brooklyn and Philadelphia, his game shifted toward table-setting, where he became more of a facilitator. Last season with the Clippers, Harden’s role was somewhere in between: he carried the offense while Kawhi Leonard was sidelined, posting 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

But perhaps most telling was his usage rate of 28.6 percent, the 10th-highest in the league among players who logged at least 60 games. Only LeBron James joined him on that list as a player over 35, which underlined just how extraordinary Harden’s workload was for his age.

James harden hands are extremely underratedpic.twitter.com/pguxI3Tdwt — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) September 20, 2025

This year, however, Harden is set up to thrive in a new way. With Leonard back in the fold, Beal as an added scoring punch, and Paul there to stabilize bench units, Harden doesn’t need to pound the ball for 35 minutes per game. Instead, he can focus on leveraging mismatches, creating shots within the flow of the offense, and conserving his energy for the moments when the Clippers truly need him to take over. Expect his scoring average to dip slightly from last season, but his true shooting percentage and overall efficiency should climb.

Harden’s knack for getting to the free-throw line (career 7.1 attempts per game) combined with the shooting gravity around him suggests he could post one of his most efficient seasons yet. If Tyronn Lue staggers the minutes properly, Harden could lead all primary ball-handlers in offensive rating and assist-to-turnover ratio, cementing himself as the league’s most efficient orchestrator.

Harden will reclaim his spot as an All-Star starter

At this stage of his career, few expected Harden to return to All-Star starter status. He’s already a ten-time All-Star, but many assumed his peak recognition years were behind him. However, if the Clippers are as strong as they appear on paper and Harden’s efficiency spikes as projected, voters and coaches alike may be forced to take notice. The Western Conference is loaded with perimeter talent: Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, and Devin Booker are just a few names Harden has to contend with, but his combination of production and winning impact could swing the vote his way.

James Harden 50 pts on 76% TS pic.twitter.com/mj7v37haT3 — . (@UncleDrewidk) September 30, 2025

The Clippers have not had the kind of continuity they needed in recent years, but if Leonard, Paul, Harden, and Beal all stay healthy, the team could easily finish in the top three of the Western Conference standings. Historically, players on winning teams receive a boost in All-Star voting, and Harden’s ability to produce across the box score will keep him in the spotlight. Even if his scoring dips closer to the 20-point-per-game mark, his assist numbers could climb near double-digits thanks to the elite finishers and shooters around him.

Combine that with the Clippers’ expected success and Harden’s star power, and an All-Star starting nod is not out of the question. For a player many thought was past his prime, reclaiming such a spotlight would be a bold but realistic outcome.

Harden will be the Clippers’ playoff X-Factor in their deepest run yet

The biggest question surrounding Harden has never been about his regular-season production. He has always delivered eye-popping stats over an 82-game schedule. Instead, his postseason performances have drawn criticism, with many believing that he fades under playoff pressure or runs out of gas after shouldering heavy regular-season workloads. Last year’s Clippers run highlighted that problem again: Harden carried the team for months, only to look worn down when the games mattered most. This season, however, the structure of the roster is designed to prevent that from happening again.

James Harden -> Ivica Zubac entry pass from beyond halfcourt pic.twitter.com/UaMWTmqBIj — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloyd952) October 1, 2025

Leonard will take primary scoring duties when healthy. Beal offers another dynamic guard who can attack the rim and score from all three levels. Paul, even at his advanced age, gives the Clippers a steady hand to control second units and ensure Harden doesn’t have to log exhausting stretches when Leonard rests. With that support, Harden can pace himself throughout the season and save his legs for the playoffs. The Clippers envision him as their X-factor in high-pressure moments, capable of both scoring when the offense stalls and creating shots for teammates when defenses overload on Leonard or George.

If the Clippers finally make the deep playoff run their roster suggests is possible, Harden will be at the center of it. His ability to shift from lead scorer to facilitator depending on the matchup makes him the most adaptable star on the team. A bold but attainable prediction is that Harden will deliver his strongest playoff showing since the 2018 Western Conference Finals, silencing doubts about his postseason résumé and solidifying his place as the missing piece to the Clippers’ championship pursuit.

The Clippers’ championship hopes may rest on the health of their stars, but Harden’s ability to adapt and thrive in this new environment could be the boldest storyline of all.