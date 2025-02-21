Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden just hit a rare NBA scoring milestone in the team's back-and-forth matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The All-Star guard eclipsed 27,000 career points, making him one of only 13 players to achieve the feat. He hit the 27K mark on a move very familiar to his game and career, a catch-and-shoot three pointer.

Expand Tweet

He sits in elusive company with the new scoring feat, as he joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlin, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal, Carmelo Anthony, Moses Malone, and Elvin Hayes.

Harden has proven to be one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, terrorizing opposing offenses with his abilities as a three level scorer with a quick first step in his prime. Harden has always proven to be an affective one on one scorer, with his ability to break down defenders off the dribble and force defenders to overcommit to him and commit fouls. His vision as a passer and playmaker has always opened up the floor for him to score, making him especially dangerous with the ball in his hands.

This has been a record setting season for James Harden, as he passed Ray Allen on the all-time three point shooting list in November. He now sits at number two all-time behind storied rival and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

In November postgame comments, he expressed his respect for Ray Allen and spoke of the magnitude of the moment.

“Man, it's huge,” James Harden said. “Just seeing Ray Ray and the sniper he was, the big-time shots he took and he made. And now just being a part of that legacy, and hopefully I can get right behind Steph – pause – is a great accomplishment. It's something that I never individually would've dreamed off, but just putting in the work day in and day out and going out there and showing the work that I put in.”