Mark Williams was always a gamble the Los Angeles Lakers were making in order to inject some much-needed talent at the center position to win now but also grow into a franchise cornerstone down the road. After looking at his medicals and finding issues even beyond the back and foot injuries that have forced him to miss so much time for the Charlotte Hornets, they rescinded the trade, leaving them with only Jaxson Hayes as their lone healthy center on an NBA contract.

Sources close to the team state that they'll do everything in their power to improve at the position, but there just aren't many options on the open market or who might get bought out who would be definitive upgrades over the centers already in their organization.

Another thing to keep in mind: after the trading for Williams, Pelinka was preparing to use some of the extra room he opened under the second apron to address other issues on the roster that obviously remain even after the trade fell through. The Lakers also expect to convert Christian Koloko's two-way deal at some point this season, and there are only so many potential roster spots they can open.

So, let's take a look at each approach to see what the Lakers can do to address a glaring hole at the center of their defense.

Available Free Agents

Alex Len and Daniel Theis have both verbally or officially agreed to deals with their next team after being bought out or waived. The Lakers, per sources, would've considered either, but the timing just didn't work out. Though Len could explain to the Pacers that he prefers to stay on the West Coast for a larger role, so, fingers crossed.

Beyond them, the list isn't pretty.

Mo Bamba and Damian Jones recently wore purple and gold, but it doesn't seem like the Lakers are in any real rush to bring them back. Both players frustrated the organization with their lack of motor and walked away as free agents without too many people particularly upset to see them go. Maybe things have changed since their departures, but it doesn't seem likely they're brought back.

Robin Lopez is still out there, but like popular former Lakers Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, doesn't appear to have enough left in the tank to be seriously considered.

As it stands now, there just isn't anyone currently available who would be immediate, tangible upgrades over the players the Lakers already have.

Potential Free Agents

There are certainly some interesting names who are in the final year of their contract, but there are a variety of factors at play when it comes to buyout situations.

Even before we get to potential names, the buyout market is going to be inherently suppressed by how difficult free agent money was to come by last summer. Players are already reticent to take buyouts because it usually means they're seen as veteran minimum players until they prove otherwise. Add to that the restrictions from this new CBA and fewer veterans are asking to be bought out than in previous years.

First off, the Lakers cannot sign any waived player who entered the season making more than $12.8 million because they currently sit above the first apron. There is also no way to dip under the first apron because the trade deadline has passed. This takes Clint Capela off the list of possibilities that may have been bought out.

Next, you have to consider any player's current team. If they're competing for the playoffs and might see the Lakers in the postseason, they'd obviously much rather hold onto their potential buyouts for the sake of ensuring the Lakers never get the center they so desperately need. So, Steven Adams, Mason Plumlee, Tristan Thompson, etc., are now also off the board.

One thing the Lakers can do is back-channel to agents that their client could potentially start on a playoff team if he becomes available, but that would border on tampering, and we know that doesn't happen; not in Adam Silver's NBA.

Internal Options

As mentioned earlier, the Lakers do expect to convert Koloko from a two-way contract to an NBA deal once he runs out of two-way eligible games (50). Because they're so close against the second apron, look for the Lakers to take their time here and use up all 50 of those games. So that's one center option likely taken care of.

Lakers doctors have probably spent more time working to get or keep centers healthy more than any other position so far this year. Anthony Davis dealt with plantar fasciitis the entire season to this point and was on the injured list when he was traded. The Lakers acquired Maxi Kleber in that trade, who is recovering from surgery to fix a broken foot. Christian Wood has yet to play this season because of a lengthy recovery from knee surgery.

Kleber will be reevaluated right at the tail end of the season, making it difficult to rely on him. Wood's situation is so murky that very few people have been all that willing to even ballpark when he might return. Still, if either returns before the end of the season and is good enough to play spot minutes in case of disaster, the Lakers might be better off addressing other concerns on the roster using what few resources they have at hand.

JJ Redick has also liked what he's seen from the small-ball lineups he's utilized this year. So would the Lakers be better off playing their wings a few extra minutes each over signing someone who would inherently be barely NBA-caliber? In a playoff series, it feels far more likely Redick will expand his wings' roles.

Likeliest Scenario?

Originally, had the Williams trade gone through, the plan was for the Lakers to take their time and perhaps bring in a couple of 10-day contracts so as to get looks at players before committing to them for the rest of the season. Now that they have about half as much room under the second apron – which sources say the Lakers are treating like a hard cap – they won't have that option.

With so few options in free agency, Koloko considered a part of their plans, and given how Hayes has played even in this expanded role, it feels like the Lakers will likely stand pat as far as centers go – unless a true starter they can sign miraculously becomes available – and perhaps bring in a player who better fits with Redick's style of play.

As things stand, Gabe Vincent is the only guard on the roster who can handle point-of-attack defense or stay with smaller, quicker guards. If the Lakers do waive Cam Reddish to convert Koloko's contract and aren't confident Wood will play this year, then it might make sense to waive him to sign a defensive-minded guard – preferably a player who is bigger than Vincent but smaller and quicker than Jarred Vanderbilt.

No matter how the center position plays out this season, the Lakers are going to pursue a much better center over the summer, as, ironically, not landing the better backup center Davis had long desired has bitten them squarely in the rear.