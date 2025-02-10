After the Los Angeles Lakers' failed trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams collapsed, reasons behind an internal debate over assets offered have reportedly come to the forefront. After the move was made ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers trade for Williams was ultimately rescinded. However, Los Angeles' medical staff discovered additional concerns when the Hornets center reported for his physical.

The Lakers did their due diligence in looking into Williams' medical history. However, things changed once Mark arrived in Los Angeles, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

L.A. revamped its medical staff in the offseason, hiring Dr. Leroy Sims as its director of player performance and health after he previously worked for the NBA as the head of the league's medical operations. “We fully vetted [Williams'] health stuff,” Pelinka said Thursday. “He's had no surgeries. So these are just parts of, he's still growing into his body. We vetted the injuries he's had, and we're not concerned about those,” Pelinka concluded.

After the Lakers completed a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a future first-round pick, the Lakers were reportedly all-in on filling their void at the center position with Williams despite some lingering concerns.

“Though parting with Knecht and a first-rounder was considered a steep price compared with other deadline deals around the league, Pelinka made the trade, sources said, to establish goodwill with Doncic and improve the current roster,” McMenamin reported. “It was, team sources said, an ‘all in' deadline. Even if the Williams trade fell apart, “it wasn't for lack of trying,” one source said.

“There was also some internal calculus on the real value of that 2031 pick, sources said. Plus, Williams' fit was a necessity, one Lakers source said; Knecht's was a luxury.”

Hornets' Mark Williams has missed nearly two-thirds of the Hornets' games with various back, ankle, knee, and foot injuries since being drafted in 2022. He returns to Charlotte as Knect will rejoin the Lakers.

When are Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish returning to Lakers?

Rookie Dalton Knect and Cam Reddish are expected to rejoin the Lakers this week. However, the Lakers are expected to be in the market for a center for added depth in the frontcourt, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Beyond the awkward reunion when Knecht and Reddish report back to the Lakers (team sources expect both to return in the coming days), the roster's present construction, to quote vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, ‘has continued work to do to become complete,'” McMenamin reported.

The Lakers will face the Jazz on Monday.