With the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets set to go head-to-head on Tuesday night, fans are wondering if Austin Reaves will make his return from injury. Is the Lakers guard playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Reaves is dealing with a calf injury and has not played since Christmas Day as a result. He was recently listed as questionable for the Lakers' game on Sunday against the New York Knicks before ultimately being ruled out.

Here's everything we know about Austin Reaves' injury status for tonight's Lakers-Nets contest.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Austin Reaves' injury status vs Nets

According to the NBA injury report, Reaves is currently listed as questionable to play against the Nets due to the aforementioned left calf strain.

The Lakers hold a 29-19 record and are in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. As for the Nets, Brooklyn is 13-35 and in 13th place in the East. The Lakers will have a good chance of emerging victorious on Tuesday. Nevertheless, they would love for Reaves to make his return.

When it comes to the question of if Austin Reaves is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Article Continues Below

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have three players on the injury report.

Austin Reaves (left calf strain): Questionable

Bronny James (left lower leg soreness): Questionable

Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain): Out

Nets' injury report

The Nets have six players on the injury report.