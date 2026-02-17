Carmelo Anthony has never been one to bite his tongue, and his latest take on the state of the NBA is as spicy as a vintage “Hoodie Melo” midrange jumper.

On a recent episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t just praise his long-time friend LeBron James; he basically crowned him the sun that the entire basketball universe revolves around.

“He’s living long enough to be the villain… Still holding this league down,” Anthony said of the 41-year-old superstar. “This league doesn’t move without Bron. I don’t give a f**k what anybody says. It doesn’t move without Bron.”

It’s a bold claim, but looking at the box scores from this month, it's hard to argue with the logic. Just last Thursday, February 12, 2026, the King proved Melo’s point on a historic night at Crypto.com Arena. With the Lakers missing scoring leader Luka Doncic, James single-handedly dismantled the Dallas Mavericks in a 124-104 blowout.

LeBron became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, putting up a monster line of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. He broke the record previously held by another Lakers legend, Karl Malone, who set the mark at 40 years old back in 2003.

Melo’s “villain” comment touches on the polarizing nature of LeBron’s longevity. While some fans are eager for the “next generation” to fully take over, James continues to gatekeep the throne. Even with the emergence of young titans, the TV ratings and headlines still peak when #23 is on the floor.

The Lakers are currently leaning on that “villain” energy as they navigate a crowded Western Conference. Whether you love the constant LeBron coverage or you're ready for a new era, Anthony's message is clear: as long as LeBron James is laced up, he is the engine that keeps the NBA machine humming.