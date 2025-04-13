If LeBron James can win another championship with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, which would mark his fifth overall, his case to be considered the greatest of all-time would strengthen immensely. Though, for many, six-time champ Michael Jordan will remain the hoops standard. In fact, one nationally prominent sports talk host believes that even if James surpasses his fellow billionaire in rings, the media would still refuse to take the crown away from Jordan.

“I think {James has put together} the greatest basketball career if you look at the totality of it,” Dan Patrick said while appearing on “Gil's Arena,” via ClutchPoints. “{He's} never going to be Mike, people won't allow it. It's just interesting how we hold on to that memory of Michael Jordan like it's dear life. LeBron could win seven titles, he would never be viewed as better than Michael Jordan in the public consciousness.”

James' mystifying longevity, which has seen him play at an All-NBA caliber for more than two decades, has persuaded Patrick and other people within the industry to label the 40-year-old's legacy as the most impressive one ever crafted. He is the all-time scoring leader, ranks fourth in assists, sixth in steals and has the record for most games played including playoffs. Consider the fact that he also possesses an unprecedented combination of strength, athleticism and court vision, and you could see why plenty of fans dub him the GOAT.

“LeBron could win 7 titles; he would never be considered better than Michael Jordan in the public consciousness.” Dan Patrick believes there is NOTHING LeBron James could do to be viewed as a better player than Michael Jordan 👀 (Via @GilsArenaShow)

pic.twitter.com/OitGDeSDUZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan's Finals immortality is tough for LeBron James to overcome

Where Patrick oversimplifies things a bit is by not acknowledging the reason why many deem Jordan untouchable. Although he endured his share of postseason heartbreak on his way to the top, once the electrifying guard got there, he did not stumble. Jordan never even had to compete in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals, earning MVP honors all six times.

Conversely, LeBron James and the “Big Three” Miami Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in 2011. Reducing an iconic career to one year is harsh, but it is the kind of thing analysts are forced to mull over when filling the No. 1 slot on their all-time rankings. Yes, nostalgia and the unprecedented MJ phenomenon play a role, but there are also strong basketball reasons that explain their preference.

In any event, both men transcend the hardwood and are two of the biggest icons the sports world has ever known. That is an exclusive club, and people are within their right to debate who should lead it.