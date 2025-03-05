Stephen A. Smith delivered a surprising take on the ongoing GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan during Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take. The longtime sports analyst, who has consistently defended Jordan as the greatest of all time, acknowledged James’ unparalleled longevity and admitted that the debate might not be necessary anymore.

“I’ve decided that on this particular morning, I’m gonna make some news,” Smith said. “I know that we all know that I’m putting nobody ahead of Michael Jordan – nobody, okay. I stand on that because my definition of the GOAT is you at your best against anybody else at their best – what did it equal? But listening to Brian Windhorst, bringing up this nugget – there’s nobody who has been as good for as long, meaning longevity… a sustained level of pristine excellence. LeBron James is the GOAT – in that category.”

Stephen A. Smith acknowledges LeBron James’ longevity as a defining factor in GOAT debate

Smith elaborated on the distinction he was making between James and Jordan, emphasizing that while Jordan’s peak was unmatched, James’ sustained excellence over 22 seasons is unprecedented.

“I don’t think LeBron’s best eclipses Michael Jordan’s best,” Smith continued. “In other words, what Wendy said, nobody has been this good for this long and I’m saying to you because that’s the reality – I feel the way that I feel that Jordan at his best is the greatest that I’ve ever seen but Jordan wasn’t that good for that long. Not this period, it’s 22 years. LeBron James wins Player of the Month in 2005 and twenty years later he wins Player of the Month. I mean the brother’s averaging 29 [points], 10 [rebounds], and seven [assists]. He’s shooting 40-something percent from three-point range, 55% from the field. He’s been absolutely phenomenal.”

Smith acknowledged James’ remarkable achievements, highlighting his longevity, consistency, and overall dominance at 40 years old.

“I’m going to sit up here today – although he annoyed the living hell out of me last week with all of that nonsense he was talking – in the end, the greatness that he has put on display for as long as he’s put on display… I’ll even go a step further, knowing how I feel about Jordan, and I think anybody that knows basketball agrees with me – I actually think it’s time to not even have the debate anymore because that’s how great LeBron James has been for as long as he has been that great.”

James’ historic night fuels Lakers’ winning streak

Smith’s comments came after James’ standout performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The four-time NBA champion led the way with 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal while becoming the only player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career points, combining regular season and playoff totals. Earlier in the day, James earned the Western Conference Player of the Month award for February, setting the record as the oldest player to receive the honor and pushing his career total to 41.

The Lakers (39-21) extended their winning streak to seven games with the victory and will look to maintain their momentum when they close out their six-game homestand against the New York Knicks (40-21) on Thursday night.