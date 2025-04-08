Although Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has shattered records and done so consistently, the NBA grind might be catching up to him. In his 21st season, he has played 67 games and will likely secure more awards.

Not to mention, the Lakers are vying for the third seed in the Western Conference. Still, James continues to play at a high level. On the Mind The Game Podcast, he told Steve Nash the truth about his 21st season.

“I would say for where I am in my career, the years I’ve played, the miles I’ve played, the minutes I’ve played, the games I’ve played, I feel great,” James said. “Obviously you have months where some months are better than others depending on the schedule. After games, depending on the workhorse of the game, you’re like oh s**t, but it’s usually the morning after the game.

“It’s that first step out of bed that will let you know how old your a** is. Those are the moments I’m like, ‘LeBron, what the hell?' It’s usually like on the road, you’re like, ‘What the hell are you still doing out here?'”

For how consistent he is, Father Time might be catching up. Playing for 21 seasons at this consistent level is unheard of. However, there might not be anything else to prove for the multiple-time MVP.

Lakers' LeBron James feels the effects of his 21st season

Anyone who has played as long as James has understands the grind. He has played over 33 minutes every season of his career. Not to mention, the Lakers All-Star had led the NBA in minutes per game, three times in his career.

The first time came during his sophomore season when he played 42.4 minutes per game. Still, playing over 33 minutes for 21 seasons has to take its toll.

However, the Lakers might've given him a legitimate blessing by trading for Luka Doncic. It can be a true passing of the torch moment when James is ready to retire.

With Los Angeles hoping to secure the third seed in the Western Conference, a perfect storm could be brewing. With a Big 3 of Austin Reaves, Doncic, and James, this could be what the latter hoped for.

At the end of the day, there might be a final push the All-Star can make ahead of the playoffs. With a Top 6 seed secured, they won't have to worry about playing extra games.

Evne though James surpassed the 50,000 total point mark, whatever he decides to do at the end of the season, remains to be seen.