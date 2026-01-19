Amid that search for momentum, the Los Angeles Lakers watched history unfold in purple and gold as Deandre Ayton delivered a flawless performance. In the process, the Lakers center added a rare page to franchise lore, stepping into territory reserved for Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, and Mitch Kupchak with a perfect night.

Along the way, Deandre Ayton did not miss a shot, recording at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, a feat only four Lakers have ever achieved. Those names carry weight. Chamberlain. Shaq. Kupchak. Now, Ayton stands among them, and the building felt every moment.

Even so, Ayton embraced the moment without chasing it. “I’m definitely honored and appreciative, but I love this game, so hopefully I get more of those,” he said, smiling after the Lakers win.

Above all, it was control at its highest level. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Deandre Ayton became the first Laker since individual turnovers were officially tracked in 1977–78 to post 25 points on perfect shooting without committing a turnover.

What it means moving forward for the Lakers

At that moment, the Lakers needed it. They beat the Toronto Raptors 110–93 to snap a two-game skid against the Blazers and Hornets. As a result, the win steadied the room. The Lakers have now taken five of their last ten games, though even then the standings remain tight as the team slid to No. 6 in the West at 25–16. Still, under the lights, the energy shifted.

Beyond the numbers, Ayton’s impact was unmistakable. He ran the floor, finished strong, and made the simple play feel automatic. That clarity matters for a team searching for rhythm as the season grinds. Defensively, the Lakers leaned on discipline, and in return, Ayton rewarded them with certainty in the paint.

History does not guarantee momentum. However, nights like this change belief. When that happens, when a big man enters Wilt Chamberlain and Shaq air, the locker room listens. The fans lean in. So the question hangs in the air: if Deandre Ayton can keep this edge, is this where the Lakers finally steady themselves again?