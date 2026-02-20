The allure of Los Angeles never fades, but Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker is not interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers — for now.

That's a takeaway one can get after seeing a fun interaction between Booker and an apparent Lakers fan, who told the former Kentucky Wildcats star to come and join the Purple & Gold squad.

“Book, you might as well come to the LakeShow, man!” the fan can be heard in a video telling Booker, who laughed off the encounter before walking away.

This Lakers fan tried to pitch Devin Booker to come to Los Angeles 🤣 Fan: “Book, you might as well come to the LakeShow man!” Booker: “Cmon man! Cmon man!” (via @ruthlesssrich/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/mXTcLNwNdt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2026

Most fans would love to have someone like Booker play on their team. It is easy to understand why the Lakers supporter took his shot at Booker, though there's virtually zero chance that he'd have any influence on any future career decision the five-time NBA All-Star makes.

Booker is also still under contract with the Suns until at least the end of the 2028-29 NBA season. He signed a two-year, $133.25 maximum contract extension with Phoenix in 2025, which came with a player option worth $69.191 million for the 2029-30 campaign.

In other words, unless Booker gets shockingly traded by the Suns to the Lakers, the only other way Lakers fans will get their wish of seeing him in Los Angeles colors will be if the shooting guard opts not to pick up that player option and sign with LA in the summer of 2029. If he does sign that exercise the option, Booker will be in the market in 2030.

Booker entered the All-Star break with season averages of 25.2 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.