Monday night was a busy day in pop culture, with the playoffs in the NBA and the NHL in high gear and the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City also taking place. Among the notable personalities at the Met Gala was the wife of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, Savannah James, though, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player was not with her because of a knee injury.

Also happening on Monday was Game 1 of the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, so even if Russell Westbrook, who's one of the most fashionable athletes around, wanted to be at the costume ball, he simply wouldn't be able to do it.

After Denver's wild 121-119 win over the Thunder, Westbrook was also asked whether he spoke to his former teammate about the Met Gala.

“It seemed like LeBron [James] was gonna go [to the Met Gala]… did you give him any tips on what to wear or how to handle that?” Ramona Shelburne of ESPN asked Westbrook after the series opener.

The former NBA MVP then responded to it by saying that he hasn't “talked to Bron in I don't how long.”

Westbrook and James played together for parts of two seasons with the Lakers. The nine-time NBA All-Star Westbrook was traded to the Lakers by the Washington Wizards in 2021, then was sent by Los Angeles to the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Westbrook's time with the Lakers was not exactly a sweet one, as he was often criticized by fans and media for his polarizing play on the court.

Nevertheless, Westbrook appears to have found his joy in basketball again with the Nuggets, who got 18 points, two rebounds and two assists from him in Game 1 of the Thunder series.