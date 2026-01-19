On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got back into the win column with a comfortable home win over the Toronto Raptors. Both Luka Doncic and LeBron James played on the second end of back to back in this one, and the Lakers were able to pull away late, pushing their record to 25-16 on the season.

The Lakers have given some rotational minutes to reserve big man Drew Timme over the last couple of games in the wake of their frontcourt injury situation, and Timme has mostly played well, scoring 21 points in a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After Sunday's win against Toronto, Timme pulled up to the postgame press conference wearing a “Sexual Tyrannosaurus” t-shirt, which he was understandably asked about.

Timme then provided an explanation for the outfit.

“I’m not big into fashion. This is a Predator movie reference…This is my fashion,” said Timme, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter, via Hoop Central.

Timme was a standout big man for several years at Gonzaga, and has started to get more opportunities at the NBA level over the past couple of seasons, raising some eyebrows during the 2024-25 campaign for his play with the Brooklyn Nets, and now doing the same with the Lakers, although he had a much quieter night against the Raptors on Sunday, scoring just three points in the win.

Still, JJ Redick will be happy to know he has another serviceable big man on the roster moving forward, with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes both dealing with injuries and inconsistent play as of late.

In any case, the Lakers will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening for a road game against the Denver Nuggets. That contest is slated to tip off at 10:00 pm ET from the Mile High City.