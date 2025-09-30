The Los Angeles Lakers addressed their most urgent need heading into the offseason when they pounced on the surprise availability of Deandre Ayton on the free-agent market after the Portland Trail Blazers decided to buy him out of his contract. Considering how limited the Lakers' resources were, upgrading their frontcourt with the addition of Ayton, a constant double-double threat since he entered the NBA in 2018, at such a low cost (two-year, $16 million contract) cannot be viewed as anything other than a huge win.

Ayton, however, comes with his fair share of baggage. Rumor has it that the new Lakers starting center has punctuality issues, and his work ethic has been called into question many times. Moreover, he doesn't have the best motor out on the court, and his effort issues have led to benchings throughout his career.

But now that he's gotten a fresh start with the Lakers, it seems like Ayton is turning over a new leaf as well. He better do, especially if he's going to rock the late great Kobe Bryant's sneakers like he did during Media Day.

Deandre Ayton knew what shoes to wear for his first #LakersMediaDay. 🐍 (via @NBAonPrime) pic.twitter.com/JGVnQzNGng — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 29, 2025

Bryant is the pure embodiment of the famous “Mamba Mentality”. He pushed the boundaries of what is capable with his legendary work ethic, and he worked tirelessly to become the best version of himself — resulting in five championships with the Lakers.

Ayton's biggest issue is work ethic and effort, and one would think that these problems of his will not sit well with Bryant. The new Lakers starting center is also entering a win-now situation alongside serial winner LeBron James and top-five current player Luka Doncic, so he has to be his best self all season long if the Purple and Gold were to somehow compete for a title.

Can Deandre Ayton be the missing piece for the Lakers?

No Lakers fan would ever forget soon how their decimated frontcourt got taken to the woodshed by Rudy Gobert during the 2025 NBA playoffs. Gobert dominated the interior battle, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves take the series decisively in a five-game battle.

Ayton, at the very least, has averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in every season of his career. He's going to help solve the Lakers' rebounding woes, and he provides offensive versatility from the center position seeing as he can shoot from midrange.

With gifted playmakers such as Doncic and James around to feed him, Ayton is going to feast — as long as he keeps his head down and does what is asked of him without complaints.