LOS ANGELES – After a late blunder involving a turnover that gave the LA Clippers a shot at tying the game, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged with a win, 125-122, after Nicolas Batum’s 3-point attempt missed the mark. The game was a high-scoring affair throughout, but the biggest play of the game, according to Lakers head coach JJ Redick, came from Austin Reaves on the defensive end.

With the Clippers trailing by three, 118-115, and less than two minutes in the game, Bennedict Mathurin attacked the basket looking to slice into the Lakers’ lead. But Austin Reaves beat him to the spot, drawing a charge on the play and giving the Lakers some momentary breathing room.

Luka Doncic misses the clutch floater, and Austin Reaves takes the charge from Bennedict Mathurin at the other end, gets fouled out (the challenge was not successful) With replays pic.twitter.com/mVKIwNXMhX — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 21, 2026

Reaves had tried to draw another charge that was not called, and that would have been the game-defining play as per JJ Redick if it would have gone the Lakers’ way.

“I thought the charge was the play of the game,” Redick said following the win. “Frankly, the second charge would have been the play of the game if they made the right call, which they didn’t. . .that was a huge play given the circumstances.”

The Clippers game was Reaves’ first game back in the starting lineup since he had made his return from a calf injury. He had been coming off the bench while under a minutes restriction. At Lakers’ practice on Thursday afternoon, Redick acknowledged that Reaves would no longer be on a minutes restriction.

Reaves turned in another All-Star caliber effort with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, 4-of-5 from the 3-point line and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

“He was fantastic tonight,” Redick said. “Other than the two turnovers there, and the third in traffic, he just played a super efficient night.”

Coming into Friday’s game, Reaves had appeared in 28 games this season, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 86.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reaves had been on pace to make his first All-Star appearance, but his unfortunate calf injury hampered his chances.

The Lakers have two more games on the current home stand, beginning with the a showdown against their historic rival in the Boston Celtics on Sunday. They’ll face off against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday before hitting the road to close out the month.