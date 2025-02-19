Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick had a blunt response when asked about this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I didn’t watch any of that s***,” he said.

Recent years have seen the event labeled lackluster, and Redick’s comment follows growing criticism. Many fans, analysts, and even players have complained about the format of the All-Star Game.

Redick, known for his straightforward takes as a former player and media personality, didn’t hesitate to voice his disinterest.

The NBA All-Star Weekend, once a showcase of the league’s top talent in a highly competitive setting, has faced backlash for its lack of intensity. This year’s game, like others in recent memory, was criticized for its minimal defense and lack of meaningful competition. Even the revamped dunk contest and three-point contest failed to generate much excitement compared to past years. Redick’s dismissal of the weekend echoes sentiments shared by many within the basketball community.

While some argue the All-Star Weekend is for entertainment rather than competition, others, seem to believe the event has strayed too far from its roots. Players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant once took pride in putting on a show while still competing at a high level. Today, however, the All-Star Game often feels more like a casual exhibition rather than a battle between the league’s best.

Redick’s comments also reflect a broader conversation about the NBA’s efforts to keep fans engaged. Ratings for the All-Star Game have dipped in recent years, and the league has explored ways to reignite interest. But for some, like Redick, the solution may be simple—bring back real competition.

The effect of Redick’s words on future All-Star Weekends is questionable, but his frank response contributes to the ongoing debate. Regardless of league changes, it looks like JJ Redick will not be watching anytime soon.