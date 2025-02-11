The Los Angeles Lakers extended their win streak to six games with a 133-132 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, improving to a 32-19 record and securing the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The win continued the team’s strong form ahead of the All-Star break, where they have established themselves as one of the hottest teams in the league. As the Lakers prepare for their final game before the break, head coach JJ Redick addressed the availability of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“The plan would be for them to be available,” Redick said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis on February 2, and he made his long-awaited debut against the Jazz. The blockbuster deal marked a significant shift for both franchises, with Los Angeles adding a generational talent to pair alongside James while Dallas strengthened its frontcourt with Davis.

Luka Doncic's return provides boost as Lakers continue to surge toward top of West

Doncic had remained sidelined since December 25 due to a left calf strain suffered in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves while still with the Mavericks. His return to the court was a welcome sight for the Lakers, as he contributed 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes. He finished with a plus/minus of +14 in his first game since joining Los Angeles.

James, continuing to defy expectations in his 22nd NBA season, led the team with a balanced performance. The 40-year-old forward recorded 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and one steal, finishing with a plus/minus of +24. His leadership has played a crucial role in the Lakers’ resurgence, helping them climb the Western Conference standings after a slow start to the season.

The Lakers have been one of the most dominant teams in the league over the past month, winning 12 of their last 15 games. During that stretch, Los Angeles has posted a 119 offensive rating, the seventh-best mark in the NBA. On the defensive end, the Lakers have held opponents to a 109.6 rating, ranking fourth, while their overall net rating of 9.4 is second only to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 16.6. Their recent success has also improved their positioning in the Western Conference playoff race, as they now sit just 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the third seed.

Los Angeles will close out its pre-All-Star break schedule with a rematch against Utah, which currently holds a 12-40 record. The Lakers have already won all three meetings against the Jazz this season and will look to complete the season sweep before heading into the break with momentum.