Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn’t sugarcoat the challenge his team faces without its two stars. Following Monday night’s 122-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Redick acknowledged the offensive struggles that have emerged with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined.

Speaking postgame via Spectrum SportsNet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Redick put it plainly.

“It’s hard to run offense without ball handlers,” he said.

The Lakers entered the season already without James, who remains sidelined as he recovers from a sciatica injury that has kept him out since training camp. Doncic, meanwhile, has missed the team’s last two games due to a left finger sprain and leg contusion. The 26-year-old guard is expected to be out for roughly a week as the team proceeds cautiously with his recovery.

Before the injury, Doncic opened the season in dominant fashion, averaging 46 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 62 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range across the first two games. His absence has left a significant void in Los Angeles’ offensive rhythm.

In Doncic’s place, Austin Reaves has taken on a heavy workload and emerged as the Lakers’ primary scoring option. The 27-year-old guard erupted for a career-high 51 points in Sunday’s 128-120 win over the Sacramento Kings, adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals while shooting 12-for-22 from the field and 21-for-22 from the free-throw line.

JJ Redick guides short-handed Lakers without LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Reaves followed that performance with another standout effort against Portland, scoring 41 points to go with five assists, four rebounds, and two steals while shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 12-for-14 from the line. Through four games this season, Reaves is averaging 35.8 points, 8.5 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.3 percent overall and 42.9 percent from three.

Despite the short-handed lineup, Redick found positives in his team’s performance, particularly on the defensive end.

“I took a lot away,” Redick said. “You know our half-court defense was excellent – first shot defense was excellent and we saw for the most part outside of a couple of guys, just a highly competitive, spirited, connected group. You can build on that.”

Redick, now in his second season as head coach, has emphasized maintaining structure and competitiveness as the team navigates the early absences of its two franchise leaders. The Lakers dropped to 2-2 on the season with Monday’s loss, a result that highlighted their reliance on James and Doncic to stabilize the offense.

The Lakers’ next opportunity to bounce back comes Wednesday night when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) on the road at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Los Angeles will then travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (2-2) on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video before returning home to Crypto.com Arena.

While both James and Doncic are expected to return later this month, Redick and the Lakers are tasked with keeping the team steady until their stars are back in action.