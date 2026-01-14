For the first time in 2026, LeBron James played two back-to-back games when Los Angeles first lost to the Sacramento Kings 124-112 on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, before securing a 141-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 13, 2026.

Shortly after playing two back-to-back games in a span of a few hours, ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin shared a video showcasing James, where he opened up about his two consecutive games and claimed that he would never “disrespect the basketball gods.”

“I would never disrespect the basketball gods and understand that it is a real thing. You know, I would never disrespect the basketball gods when they come to playing this game. So, I put the time and effort into commitment, mentally, physically, spiritually, you know, every time I hit the floor or practice, whatever case that may be. Be trying to set the example for my teammates and the younger generation, as watching me, watching me all through my career. My son is over there, and I can't afford to cheat the game ever. And, I'd never do that and I got to set an example for him over there,” James said.

Further, channeling his inner Jay-Z, the basketball veteran claimed, “You know, as Jay-Z would say, ‘if you can't respect that, your whole perspective is whack, and maybe you'll love me when I fade to black.'”

James scored 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists while helping the Los Angeles Lakers secure their victory over the Hawks. In doing so, he surpassed Kobe Bryant on an all-time Lakers record list. James now has 61 30-point double-doubles, while Bryant had 60. At 41-years-old and with the team since 2018, James certainly isn't slowing down.