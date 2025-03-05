LeBron James has long been known for his deep appreciation of music, and he made waves once again by likening basketball to a musical art form. His latest comments drew the attention of Hollywood actor and die-hard New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller, who responded in a simple yet enthusiastic manner, Sportskeeda reports.

LeBron’s Artistic Take on Basketball

Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, James was asked to elaborate on his recent remarks from an interview on “SportsCenter” with Scott Van Pelt. James doubled down, emphasizing that basketball, like music, is all about rhythm and flow.

“It's just the rhythm,” James explained. “You can really watch a game on mute and then play music at the same time, and you can see the cadence of how someone dribbles, how someone moves. … It's just a feel. It's beautiful to play the game at such a great rhythm, and that's what R&B is, rhythm and blues, hip-hop is like that, rock and roll is like that. It’s just super dope cadence, like, it's a beautiful thing.”

His comparison of basketball to different music genres wasn’t new, but this time, it sparked broader conversation among fans and celebrities alike. The way James described the game as an art form resonated with many, including Ben Stiller, who took to social media to acknowledge his sentiment.

Ben Stiller’s Simple but Strong Response

Stiller, known for his comedic roles and deep love for New York sports, shared LeBron’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, and kept his reaction short and sweet. “This is great,” he tweeted to his 5.3 million followers.

The discussion began after James initially compared basketball to music following the Lakers’ win over the LA Clippers last week. He elaborated on how past and present generations have contributed to making the NBA what it is today, and how watching the game is much like listening to different genres of music.

“When you watch basketball, you're basically listening to music,” James said. “You're listening to jazz music, R&B music, rap music, heavy metal music, everything essential with that. It's a beautiful game. We’re all in a position to play this game, and we're here for a reason, but we don’t never take it for granted.”

Stiller’s response to LeBron James’ analogy wasn’t surprising, as the actor has previously shared his admiration for artists and athletes alike. His social media praise mirrored his reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s recent Super Bowl Halftime performance, where he declared it the “Best Halftime show ever.”

LeBron’s words continue to spark conversations, not just about basketball, but about the artistry woven into the game itself. And with fans and celebrities chiming in, his comparison of hoops to music only gains more resonance.