There are only a few things Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James cannot do—suck at basketball at 40 years old, for instance—but he can definitely cut Kai Cenat's hair.

With that lame pun out of the way, James and Cenat, the popular streamer, have had several interactions over the years. They have developed a friendship built on their fun-loving personalities and passionate views of their respective careers.

The 23-year-old Cenat recently achieved a major milestone after reaching one million subscribers on Twitch, and James was present to celebrate with him. To make it even more memorable, the Lakers forward cut Cenat's dreadlocks during a livestream. Hey, LBJ didn't produce “The Shop” for nothing.

LeBron James cutting Kai Cenat’s dreads to celebrate 1M subs on Twitch 😂🎉 (via KaiCenat/Twitch)

pic.twitter.com/MazCvEyT1O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

He looked like an entirely different person, chat.

Cenat has repeatedly expressed his admiration for James, even comparing his long-term goals to “The King's” longevity. The Lakers veteran fulfilled his promise to collaborate with Cenat, including physically joining him on a livestream instead of video calls like he's done in the past.

Article Continues Below

“For sure. It's time, we gotta tap in,” said James during the Fanatics Fest in New York in June.

In that same event, Cenat appeared in an episode of “The Shop,” along with James, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, and NFL legend Tom Brady. Not a terrible group at all.

James' son, Bryce James, is also known to hang out with Cenat a lot, so there's really a strong connection between the future Hall of Famer and the energetic streamer.

In the meantime, the four-time MVP will be focusing on the Lakers' upcoming stint as they will have their first full run with superstar Luka Doncic. James will play in his 23rd campaign (Cenat was not even two years old when James made his debut in the NBA).

If the Lakers become a cut above the rest and the title, perhaps James could convince coach JJ Redick to braid his hair.