After Deni Avdija made history at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game as the first Israeli player to make the game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James discussed him and his aspirations to visit Israel.

Speaking to reporters, James praised Avdija. He stands by his opinion that Avdija is worthy of being named an NBA All-Star for his play.

“I’ve been quoted on Deni already and asked what I think about his season. I said I believe he’s an All-Star. He's playing exceptional basketball,” James raved.

He then talked about the prospect of visiting Israel. James hasn't been, but he knows that he has fans there. So, he appears open to visiting.

“I’ve never been there, but if I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career,” said James. “I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great in sports but to be better in general, in life. Hopefully, someday I can make it over there. I’ve heard nothing but great things.”

For the 22nd time in his career, James was named to the NBA All-Star team. He has made it every year from 2005 to 2026, and he's been named All-Star Game MVP three times.

James was part of the USA Stripes team, teaming him up with the likes of Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, and Kevin Durant. He played six minutes of the championship game, scoring five points and logging four rebounds. He did lead the game with two turnovers, though.

Currently, James is in the midst of his eighth season with the Lakers. The Lakers are rolling at 33-21, putting them in first place in the Pacific Division. They have the fifth-best record in the Western Conference. James is currently averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.