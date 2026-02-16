Anthony Edwards' career is on a rapid upward trajectory, and he's establishing himself as a surefire Hall of Famer even though he's only six seasons into his NBA career. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is achieving plenty of accomplishments this early on in his career, with the latest being him nabbing the All-Star Game MVP honors on Sunday night after scoring a total of 32 points as his team, Team USA Stars, won the entire thing.

Edwards scored 32 points through three games and was the Stars' most consistent player in their NBA All-Star Game-winning performance, earning himself the MVP award in the process. And in so doing, he became just the only player in NBA history besides LeBron James to score 10,000 points or more, win an Olympic gold medal, become the All-Star Game MVP and matching the hype as the number one overall pick before turning 25 years of age, as pointed out by OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter).

The Timberwolves star, of course, is missing one crucial element of the LeBron experience; he's yet to take his team to the NBA Finals and he's yet to win overall MVP honors, both of which James had pulled off by age 24. But Edwards has time on his side to figure it out anyway.

Anthony Edwards' next goal is to get Timberwolves over the hump

Article Continues Below

As much as Edwards is brimming with confidence, he knows that legacies are cemented when one's team is the last one standing come June. The Timberwolves are yet to do that in their history; they haven't even made it past the Conference Finals just yet.

This is now Edwards' next goal — to get the Timberwolves over the gauntlet that is the Western Conference. And if he somehow brings a championship to Minnesota, then he should earn passage into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame just for that.