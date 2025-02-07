Since LeBron James is still playing at an All-NBA level at 40 years of age, he is bound to keep setting records and join elite company. The hoops legend added another milestone in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

James became the only other 40-year-old besides fellow all-time great Michael Jordan to score 40 points in a game, according to StatMuse. Greatness is supposed to have an age limit, but the four-time NBA Finals MVP has been leveling up over the past week. He scored 42 points on sensational 14-of-25 shooting and also recorded a whopping 17 rebounds and eight assists. To summarize, Crypto.com Arena witnessed a special performance.

LeBron James sets the tone for the Lakers yet again

In a game featuring the greatest shooter of all-time, James sizzled from beyond the 3-point line, and sometimes well beyond it. He drained trey after trey in the first half, including one from the logo, and helped LA build up a 20-point lead at the break. The 20-time All-Star was 6-of-9 from downtown on the night.

Conversely, Stephen Curry and the Warriors struggled profusely from 3-point range (16-of-53 as a team). They rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers thwarted the comeback effort and won their fourth consecutive victory (eight of last nine). Although both squads were missing their major trade acquisitions (Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler), Los Angeles looked quite imposing just the same.

And that will continue to be the case if LeBron James performs at such a high standard. He is not just playing exceptional basketball for a man of his age. The Akron, Ohio native is still arguably a top-10 player in the NBA, and on this night, he was in a class of his own.

With Luka Doncic due to debut soon, James might not need to drop 40 points for the Lakers again. If he can just continue to have a colossal impact on the game, then the Lakers (30-19) will have a solid shot at sustaining this stretch. The fifth-place squad welcomes in the Indiana Pacers (29-21), a team that is hot in its own right, on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.