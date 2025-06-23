New York was not kind to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and they let him hear it outside the 2025 Fanatics Fest event.

TMZ obtained a video of James walking around the city at night. Fans followed him down the street, heckling him as he walked away. “Get out of here, LeBron — go back to LA,” one fan said. “Don't come to New York with that s**t.”

Another fan reminded him that he would “Never be” Michael Jordan, and others called him “Le-Bum.” James has been in the league for over two decades, so he is used to criticism. However, this may have been taken too far as they followed him down the street.

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, James appeared at Fanatics Fest. He took part as a panelist, opting out of the Fanatics Games and photo ops. James was one of the most high-profile names to take part in the event.

Why was New York booing Lakers' LeBron James?

It is unknown what prompted James to be heckled by the New Yorkers. James is 44-17 throughout his career against the New York Knicks, averaging nearly 27 points per game in those 61 contests.

Additionally, James has won five of six playoff games against the Knicks. That could explain why some New Yorkers hold animosity towards him.

Luckily, the Knicks have started seeing playoff success in recent years. They made the postseason in four of their five seasons under coach Tom Thibodeau. The closest they came to the NBA Finals was in 2025, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers, who went on to lose the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James is coming off a disappointing run in the playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. It was the team's second straight first-round exit from the playoffs.

He is now heading into his 23rd season in the NBA, and seventh with the Lakers. Previously, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.