In 2026, LeBron James made the All-Star team for the 22nd time in his career, with coaches recognizing just how impactful of a star he is even though he hasn't really been as prolific as he was in the past for the Los Angeles Lakers. James has the most All-Star nods in NBA history, with 22, but as one wise fictional man once said, “with great power comes great responsibility”.

Since James has made it to the All-Star Game 22 times, losses are bound to happen, even for someone as great as him. In 2026, his squad, Team Stripes, came up short in the latest edition of the legendary exhibition contest, and this handed him his 11th loss in All-Star Game history.

As pointed out by HoopsHype on X (formerly Twitter), that is the most number of losses anyone has ever experienced in NBA All-Star Game history, and no one other than the Lakers star even has double-digit defeats during the titular contest.

This, of course, is a nothing statistic that was simply posted in jest. The All-Star Game doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things, and outside of a few years (from 2020 to 2022), not too many players even took the game seriously.

And James, as a result of making it to the All-Star Game every season, has had more opportunities to lose than everyone else. It's not like losing 11 times in the ASG is a big deal for someone who's made it 22 times.

Has Lakers star LeBron James played in his final All-Star Game?

At 41 years of age, it's even an anomaly that James is still playing at a high enough level that his All-Star Game participation could be argued on merit, unlike Dwyane Wade's and Dirk Nowitzki's back in 2019 when those were mere participation nods.

It's not quite clear if this is the Lakers star's final season in the NBA. But if it is, then he may have played in his final All-Star Game as well, as there is no way he's missing the ASG next year if he's active and he's healthy.