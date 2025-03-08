As the NBA world gears up for Saturday night’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the champion Boston Celtics, Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce gave props to Lakers All-Star LeBron James for his 50,000 points. James reached an unpreceded career milestone that Pierce says he may never see topped in his lifetime, considering how long it took for LeBron to surpass Hall of Fame center Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

While looking ahead to Saturday’s Lakers/Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Pierce says LeBron’s newest scoring record could be unbreakable, per All The Smoke Production’s X, formerly Twitter.

“[He’s gonna] set the bar so high. I’m not gonna be alive when somebody breaks this,” Pierce said. “This might be the most unbreakable record; what LeBron is doing right now because it took so long for them to beat Kareem.”

Paul Pierce has watched LeBron James on a scoring tear lately, averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in the Lakers’ last three games while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. The Lakers enter TD Garden winners of eight straight, and it will be the first time they’ve faced the champions since trading for Luka Doncic.

Doncic is averaging 30.3 points on 45.8% shooting, including 40.5% from deep, 12.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals during the same span. The Celtics have won three straight, including a 110-103 win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Lakers-Celtics matchup set historic NBA ticket price record

Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics matchup made NBA history in ticket prices, becoming one of the most expensive regular-season games ever recorded. The hype surrounding the Lakers’ new tandem of LeBron James and Luka Doncic has many wondering if this will be an NBA Finals preview.

The average ticket price sits at $731, which makes Saturday night’s game the seventh-most expensive regular-season game in NBA history, per TickPick,

“Tomorrow’s Celtics-Lakers game has an average ticket price of $731, according to TickPick. This is the most expensive regular-season Celtics home game and the 7th-most expensive regular-season NBA game on record. A courtside ticket is currently going for $23,112.”

Doncic recently finished with 30+ points and 12+ assists in the Lakers’ last two victories. He finished with 30 points and 15 assists in Tuesday’s 136-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, Doncic had 32 points and 12 assists in Thursday’s 113-109 overtime win against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers embarked on their four-game road trip, starting against the Celtics on Saturday with stops against the Nets, Bucks, and Nuggets on Friday.