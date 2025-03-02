ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in three days. It will be another clash at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 155-87. Significantly, they are coming off a 106-102 win over the Clippers, in which Austin Reaves exited the game with a calf injury. The Lakers will attempt to win the season series, as they have taken two of three from the Clippers this season.

Here are the Clippers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Lakers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +102

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 220 (-112)

Under: 220 (-108)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet-LA and FanDuel Sports Southern California

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are hurting, literally. While they have better health than usual, they are still without Norman Powell, who missed Friday's game with a knee injury. Powell missed Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons and has not suited up for several games. Ultimately, this injury has not helped the Clippers, and hurt them again on Friday.

The Clippers jumped out to a 25-24 lead after the first quarter against the Lakers. Yet, they had a bad second quarter and could not close the gap. Ivica Zubac led the way with 27 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 13 for 15 from the field. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard had 21 points while shooting 8 for 17 from the floor. James Harden added 18 points. Also, Kris Dunn had 14 points. But the bench was basically nonexistent, and one of the main reasons why the Clippers struggled.

The Clippers also shot the rock well, hitting just 44.8 percent from the field, including 24.3 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they hit just 71.4 percent of their free-throw chances. The Clippers also won the board battle 44-39, including 15 offensive boards. Likewise, they had 11 steals. But they blocked just one shot. Moreover, they were really sloppy with the basketball, giving it to the Lakers 17 times.

The Clippers just could not handle the immense pressure the Lakers threw at them. Moreover, when the switch flipped in the second quarter, the Clippers could not recover. That must change if the Clippers are to have a chance to take this game or even cover the spread.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball more effectively and not allow themselves to fall into another large lull. Then, they win the bench battle and stop turning the ball over.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

LeBron James played after an injury scare the night before and had 28 points while shooting 12 for 21 from the field. Substantially, he did most of his work early in this game to help the Lakers. Luka Doncic went off later in the game after initially struggling. Overall, he helped the purple and gold eke out a win and cover the spread.

The concern here is Reaves' status. If he cannot go, the Lakers will need to find someone to replicate his production. With Rui Hachimura already out, the Lakers cannot afford any more injuries. If Hachimura and Reaves cannot suit up, the Lakers may move Jarred Vanderbilt and Dorian Finney-Smith to the starting lineup.

The Lakers shot 48 percent against the Clippers on Friday, including 33 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot 77.3 percent from the free-throw line. The defense did well, stealing the rock 14 times. Additionally, the Lakers also blocked five shots, preventing the Clippers from taking close shots from the paint.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can set up easier shots, and James and Doncic can make some magic happen on the floor. Then, they must contain Leonard and Zubac.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 32-27 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 32-25-1 against the spread. Also, the Clips are 12-18 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 18-11 against the spread at home. The Clippers are 7-4 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division, while the Lakers are 11-2 against the spread when facing the division.

The Clippers could steal this game. If the Lakers don't have Reaves or Hachimura, then it might be tough for them to overcome the Clippers. Powell missing this game could hurt the Clippers, too. I think the Lakers still have the advantage and can contain what the Clippers are doing right now. Expect James and Doncic to shine again as the Lakers sweep the two-game set against the Clippers and win the season series.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-112)