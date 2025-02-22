The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. LeBron James is on the injury report alongside Luka Doncic, with both players listed as probable. James is dealing with left foot soreness, while Doncic has a sore left calf that forced him to miss the Lakers' 110-102 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Here's everything we know about LeBron James and Luka Doncic's respective injuries and their playing status vs. the Nuggets.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic injury status vs Nuggets

Given LeBron James's probable injury status on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Nuggets. The same could be said about Luka Doncic's injury. After missing Thursday night's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Doncic will most likely be cleared for Saturday night's matchup.

The Lakers kept Doncic under 25 minutes of action in his first two games with L.A., which changed this week after the All-Star break. Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets was the first game the Lakers removed Doncic's minutes restriction. In his first two games with the Lakers, Doncic scored 14 and 16 points against the Utah Jazz. Then, he flirted with a triple-double (14 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists) in Wednesday's loss before sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back.

February has been James' most productive month of the season thus far. He's averaging 29.9 points on 54.3% shooting, including 47.3% from deep, 9.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. LeBron's been elite and a catalyst for the Lakers' rise into the top-five teams in the Western Conference standings with a 33-21 record, which tied with the Houston Rockets for fourth place.

James played in the Lakers' previous matchup against the Nuggets. In a 127-102 loss, James finished with 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, while Austin Reaves' 19 points led the team in scoring. The Nuggets enter Saturday's matchup on a nine-game winning streak. The Lakers have won seven of their last nine games.

However, when it comes to the question of if LeBron James and Luka Doncic are playing tonight, the answer is most likely.