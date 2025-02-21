ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Ball Arena. It will be a Western Conference showdown as we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 113-80. However, the Nuggets are 8-2 against the Lakers over the past 10 games, including a 127-102 thrashing at Crypto on November 23, 2024. The Nuggets are 4-1 over the past five games at Ball Arena.

Here are the Lakers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

LeBron James inched closer to history with another 40-point game on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. While James and Austin Reeves exploded for the win, something was missing as Luka Doncic sat out to rest his calf. It did not matter as the Lakers did enough to win this game and will now turn their attention to their rivals and current tormenters, the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs for the past two seasons. Unfortunately, the Lakers have not managed to get past the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Moreover, they have not been able to do the little things, like make shots or grab rebounds, to help their cause.

It was more of the same in the last game against the Nuggets, as the Lakers looked good at first, but then things took a turn for the first. Significantly, they led 63-57 at halftime, and everything looked great. The offense was rolling, and the Lakers had the momentum. But the bridge collapsed in the second half, as the Lakers allowed the Nuggets to score 37 points in the third quarter while they managed just 15. It got worse in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets pulled away.

Reaves led the way with 19 points, while James added 18. Likewise, Rui Hachimura had 10 points while shooting 4 for 7. The Lakers shot 44.3 percent from the floor, including 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Lakers hit just 78.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Lakers lost the board battle 48-32. Furthermore, their 11 steals and three blocked shots were not enough. It also did not help that they turned the rock over 15 times.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can find some space to shoot and convert on their opportunities. Then, they must do a better job on the boards while also not turning the ball over.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets just won their ninth game in a row as they continue to move up in the standings. After being fourth in the Western Conference a few weeks ago, they have caught fire and suddenly have a chance to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their dominance over the Lakers has been documented, and ultimately, Jokic has been a big reason. He has provided the size and muscle needed to win the board battle and outmuscle the Lakers continually. Likewise, he has also scored a ton of points, too. That was evident in the last battle when he scored 34 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and providing eight assists. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 10 for 15 from the floor. Christian Braun had 16 points, while Jamal Murray had 14. Additionally, Russell Westbrook came off the bench for 14 points.

The Nuggets shot a staggering 61 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they won the board battle and also generated seven steals. The 17 turnovers were the only downside, and the Nuggets must cut down on mistakes.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic continues to play at an elite level and dominate the Lakers. Then, they must defend James and contain him, and possibly Doncic, if he plays.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 29-24-1 against the spread, while the Nuggets are 29-26-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Lakers are 13-14-1 against the spread on the road, while the Nuggets are 16-11-1 against the spread at home. The Lakers are 16-10 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are 16-11-1 against the spread when facing the West.

The Lakers are a better team than they were in October. However, they still lack a size advantage. The Lakers could probably beat any team in the Western Conference. But the Nuggets give them fits. Therefore, I can see the Nuggets dominating the Lakers again, covering the spread at home.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -6.5 (-110)