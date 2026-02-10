Age is just a number, but for LeBron James, it’s apparently just a suggestion. In the closing moments of Monday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 41-year-old superstar proved he still has plenty of flight left in his legs.

With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Lakers trailing by five, James delivered a play that will live on highlight reels for the rest of the season, casually strolling towards the rim before posterizing Chet Holmgren with a massive left-handed slam.

The sequence began with Marcus Smart, who found James on an inwards pass near the top of the key. LeBron James didn’t hesitate, attacking the heart of the Oklahoma City Thunder defense.

LeBron LEFT HAND DUNK pic.twitter.com/v2dKJXwygE — 𝗠𝗔𝗟 (@MindOfBron) February 10, 2026

Even with the 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren rotating over to contest the shot, James rose high and used his off-hand to finish the play, drawing a roar from the Crypto.com Arena crowd. The dunk cut the lead to just one possession, but it wasn't enough to overcome a late surge from the visitors.

Despite the heroics from the King, the Los Angeles Lakers saw their four-game winning streak snapped in a 119-110 loss. LeBron James finished the night with 22 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists, nearly recording another triple-double in the absence of Luka Doncic.

Austin Reaves also provided a major spark, tallying 16 points and seven assists, but the Lakers struggled to contain Jalen Williams down the stretch. Williams led all scorers with 23 points, while Chet Holmgren added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss keeps the Lakers in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race, but the image of James elevating over one of the league's premier young rim protectors remains the takeaway of the night. As the team prepares for their next matchup, they can take solace in the fact that their veteran leader is still capable of turning back the clock when the lights are brightest.