Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic decided to prepare a surprise for his head coach JJ Redick.

Doncic and Redick are going through their second season together. The latter is his sophomore year as a head coach in the NBA, while Doncic goes through his second with the franchise after the Lakers acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks last February.

The pair has gotten along as Doncic has gotten comfortable to life in Los Angeles. They have been creating humorous moments on and off the court, and following one of the Lakers' games, Doncic decided to give Redick a surprise gift.

Doncic was wearing a jacket last week, getting Redick's attention on the sidelines. The coach showed interest in the jacket, having the star guard take note as he ordered and delivered the jacket some time after the game. Safe to say that Redick appreciated the kind gesture from his star player.

“I know you wanna be like me,” Doncic said to Redick in the video.

"I know you wanna be like me." Luka Doncic surprised JJ Redick with the same jacket he had worn last week 😅 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/yJJjpsKHAa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2026

What's next for Luka Doncic, Lakers

Article Continues Below

It's a great moment for Luka Doncic and JJ Redick to share with each other. Getting along is important for the head coach and superstar player, looking to lead the Lakers to prominent success.

Doncic is playing at an MVP level throughout the eighth season of his career. He is averaging 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 47.3% from the field, including 34.5% from beyond the arc, and 78.1% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles has a 33-21 record on the season, sitting at fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets.

Following their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers will prepare for their next contest. They remain at home when they host the Boston Celtics on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.