The Los Angeles Lakers are 45-29 and No. 4 in the Western Conference standings, following a 134-127 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

After a 29-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound performance from Luka Doncic, and a 25-, eight and six performance LeBron James, the Lakers star tandem’s moment was captured with a special flash of the camera.

Shades of LeBron and Dwyane Wade in 2010.

But similar to the Miami Heat star trio, Lakers head coach JJ Redick sees a 2025 version in his current lineup.

“We challenged all three of them when we get to their three-man actions to play with a little more force and a little more thrust and a little more creativity,” Redick said of his message, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“We played as well as we've played so far, offensively,” Redick said.

Doncic, James and (headband) sharpshooting Lakers forward Austin Reaves combined for 120 of the team’s final points by means of scoring and assists. The chemistry in Hollywood is taking shape at the right time.

The Lakers appear to be coming into their own in the final stretch before the NBA postseason. Saturday’s win over the Grizzlies knotted things up in the standings, just one day removed from Memphis firing head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Reaves spoke on how the Lakers have reestablished the momentum.

“I think the meeting was just still trying to build that chemistry amongst the three of us to help the team be successful,” Reaves said. “Tonight, it just showed that when we play the right way and trust one another, especially offensively, we can have open looks on almost every possession. … It was really just a conversation about how bad all of us want to win and win at a high level.”

Doncic and James are looking recovered from their injuries, and are ramping up for a huge playoff run.