The Memphis Grizzlies had a positive injury update to provide on star guard Ja Morant ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis revealed an early injury report on Friday, the day before the contest. It shows that Morant will carry a questionable status while he continues recovering from a hamstring strain.

Morant has been absent from the Grizzlies' rotation since March 15. He missed six games in that span due to the hamstring injury, which his team has gone 2-4 since.

He continues to be a key factor in the team's success this season, being 28-15 in his appearances. Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game after 43 contests. He is shooting 44.9% from the field, including 29.1% from beyond the arc.

What lies ahead for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

The injury update on Ja Morant was a positive turn for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially after the news involving head coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies decided to part ways with Jenkins, ending a relationship that lasted for six seasons. Even though he led them to three playoff appearances, it seems the organization wants to go in a different direction by moving on from him.

His best year was the 2021-22 season, where he coached the squad to a 56-26 record and the West Semifinals for the first time since 2015. They lost in six games to the eventual NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Not only that, but the franchise also let go of several assistants from his coaching staff. This could mean that a different style of Memphis basketball may be on the horizon.

Memphis currently has a 44-29 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Lakers while being 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies prepare for their first game without Jenkins. They host the Lakers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.