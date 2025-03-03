The start of Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers career wasn't very convincing. Nonetheless, the entire world knew that it was going to take him some time to find his rhythm after recovering from a calf injury that kept him out for over a month, and now, Doncic appears to be getting back on track in a big way. On Sunday night, against a team that he's had so much success against in the past in the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic put up 29 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, playing a starring role in the Lakers' 108-102 win over their in-city rival.

Suffice to say, Doncic's shooting splits since making his debut for the Lakers haven't been pretty. Entering their Sunday night clash against the Clippers, he was shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from beyond the arc in seven games — a far cry from his usual level of play. But the Slovenian superstar is starting to get into the thick of things for the Purple and Gold, admitting that he's feeling “a little more comfortable” on the offensive end the more reps he's getting with the team, as per Lakers Nation on X (formerly Twitter).

Doncic's three-ball has been hit-or-miss for the Lakers; his shot has been streaky, even during their latest win over the Clippers, but he is making up for it in other areas. He was drawing plenty of fouls against the Clippers and putting them in tough spots all night long, and he finally had his first outing for the Lakers wherein he made over half of his field-goal attempts (9-17).

The 26-year-old star has a track record of being a much better player the deeper he gets into the season, and it looks like the same will be holding true for him as the Lakers look to compete for a championship.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead the Lakers to greatness

When a team has Luka Doncic or LeBron James, it all becomes a matter of finding the right pieces around them. And it looks like the Lakers have plenty of those pieces that are making this star partnership work faster than anyone had imagined.

Even after trading away Anthony Davis, the Lakers have put up the best defense in the association over the past month — a testament to JJ Redick's incredible coaching, the team's commitment to effort and communication for 48 game minutes, and the greater energy levels the team is playing with in the aftermath of the Doncic acquisition.