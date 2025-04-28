The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round to fall down 3-1 in the series, and Luka Doncic was a target for many due to his struggles on the defensive side.

The Lakers were in a position to come away with a win, but ultimately, the closing minutes did not go their way. Doncic's struggles on the defensive end drew some hard criticisms on social media, so let's get to some that stick out.

“The defensive slip ups of Luka can't be understated and overlooked just bc he's legendary (offensively). Jokic and Luka will always be taken advantage of when the have the worst defense amongst the greats. Ant is the perfect example of this…” wrote @francoDeBarge on X.

“Luka cannot play defense & all he does is stop the ball…” wrote @TheGloMann.

“Luka the reason why they lost.. lazy on defense,” wrote @SnakeRat9002.

“Luka better get in shape and play some defense man, it hurts to watch him play like this man I swear,” wrote @gacicsandro14.

“Lost for words we are really needing that big man to make up for Lukas s****y defense I seriously hope LeBron helps Luka this summer with his body,” wrote @BaldsonKevin.

Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, and that is why the Lakers pulled the trigger on the trade for him while giving up Anthony Davis, even though it created a hole at the center position. However, defense has been an area of criticism for the star player over the years, and it was cited for why Nico Harrison made the move to bring in Davis and part with Doncic.

Doncic and LeBron James played 46 minutes in Game 4, showing the importance that Sunday's game held for them. Now, they will have their backs against the wall in Game 5 at home on Wednedsay.