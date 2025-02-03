When ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania broke the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, many thought his X account had been hacked. When speaking on Get Up on Monday, Charania revealed that he thought his phone had been hacked as well, so he reacted to the trade in essentially the same manner that most fans did.

“Yeah, I mean I thought my phone was hacked when I got the text messages with the details of the trade and when I got wind of the deal, but you peel back the curtain, and for the Mavericks, they honestly internally believe that this move puts them in a better position to win a championship,” Shams Charania said. “Of course, there are issues that they had, obviously, with Luka Doncic's conditioning levels to an extent. But they have that believe, and when you think about the next several months, the next few years, we're gonna know the exact answer to whether they were right in this decision, or they were wrong.”

Charania went further into why the Mavericks made the trade, saying that they want to pair Anthony Davis with Kyrie Irving to go for a championship in the immediate future. It is a true win-now move for the Mavericks, while the Lakers get a star player in Doncic to build around for the next decade or so if things go well, even though they were not planning on trading Davis.

And they want to pair Anthony Davis as a center defensively with Kyrie Irving,” Charania said. “They probably need another addition as well in the backcourt. They have three first-round picks now that they can use, and I don't think the Lakers at any point in this season expected to be in contention to move Anthony Davis. They didn't seek to move Anthony Davis, but when Nico Harrison, the Mavericks general manager, called and offered Luka Doncic, that changed the game.”

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers and Mavericks have more moves up their sleeves before Thursday's trade deadline.