The Miami Dolphins have officially entered the “Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley era.” Well, if the first week of 2026 free agency is any indication, they aren’t interested in playing it safe. By parting ways with Tua Tagovailoa and absorbing a staggering record of $99.2 million in dead money, the front office has signaled a major pivot toward a new identity. This is more than just a roster refresh but a fundamental shift in philosophy.

The Dolphins are betting on raw, explosive athleticism and high-upside “reclamation projects” to bridge the gap while they navigate a tight salary cap. It’s a strategy that will either be hailed as a masterclass in cap management or a cautionary tale of over-ambition. For a fan base that has lived through decades of “almost,” this aggressive reset is both terrifying and exhilarating.

Transitional 2025 campaign

To understand why the Dolphins are tearing things down now, we must look at the frustrating reality of the 2025 season. It was a year defined by inconsistency and the limitations of an aging, expensive core. Despite flashes of brilliance, the team struggled to maintain momentum in a hyper-competitive AFC East. The offense became predictable as defenses caught up to the scheme. Also, the lack of a consistent rushing threat allowed opponents to sit back in deep shells.

Defensively, the unit was hampered by injuries to key veterans. Their pass rush also often went cold when it mattered most. Finishing the season without a playoff berth was the final straw. It forced the organization to acknowledge that the previous window had slammed shut. That necessitated the “sprint-rebuild” we are witnessing today.

Navigating free agency waters

So far in the 2026 free agency period, the Dolphins have been among the league’s most prolific shoppers, albeit at the “value” aisle. General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has opted for quantity and competition. He has signed nearly 20 players to low-risk, one-year deals. This “Packer-style” approach of bringing in hungry veterans on salary-benefit deals is designed to create a brutal training camp environment.

By shedding the massive contracts, Miami has carved out roughly $10 million in remaining cap space while retaining very few foundational pillars. After the Jaylen Waddle deal, only De'Von Achane really remains. The focus has been to find versatile athletes who can contribute on special teams and provide depth. Meanwhile, they have also placed a massive bet on a singular talent to lead the offense into a new frontier.

The Malik Willis experiment

Grade: A-

The centerpiece of this entire offseason is, without question, the signing of Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract. This is a bold “A-” move simply for the logic behind it. In Willis, the Dolphins get a quarterback with a “rocket launcher” for an arm and elite rushing equity. Those traits were sorely missing in the previous system.

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Of course, Sullivan and Hafley spent time with Willis in Green Bay. They know exactly what they are getting. This is a high-ceiling project who thrived in limited duty last season, posting a 134.6 passer rating. Sure, he remains unpolished. Still, the $22.5 million annual average is a bargain for a potential franchise starter in today’s market. If Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik can tailor the RPO-heavy scheme to his strengths, this could be the steal of the decade.

Bolstering the defense

Grade: B+

On the defensive side, the Dolphins earn a “B+” for their targeted additions of Josh Uche and David Ojabo. Bringing Uche back to his hometown of Miami is a sentimental win. More importantly, though, he provides a twitchy pass-rush presence that the team desperately needed after moving on from older veterans. Paired with Ojabo, who's a high-pedigree defender, the Dolphins have constructed a low-cost, high-reward edge rotation. In the secondary, the signing of Marco Wilson and Darrell Baker Jr adds much-needed length and speed. Sure, these aren't exactly Pro Bowl names yet. However, they fit the aggressive, press-man profile coach Jeff Hafley wants to implement.

Offensive depth and special teams

Grade: B

The Dolphins’ work on the fringes of the roster earns a solid “B.” Signing Tutu Atwell adds vertical speed to a room that already misses Waddle. This should ensure the offense maintains its explosive identity even with a new quarterback yet. On the offensive line, the acquisition of Jamaree Salyer and Charlie Heck provides versatile depth for a unit that was decimated by injuries a year ago.

Perhaps the most underrated move was securing kicker Zane Gonzalez. After special teams struggles in 2025, bringing in a proven veteran to stabilize the kicking game is a subtle but vital win. Collectively, these moves represent a disciplined approach to roster building, prioritizing functional depth over flashy headlines. It’s a persuasive blueprint for a team that refuses to stay down for long.