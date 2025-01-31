The Los Angeles Lakers endured a grueling night on Tuesday, losing 118-104 to a shorthanded yet relentless Philadelphia 76ers squad.

During the game, a video went viral showing Lakers head coach JJ Redick angrily yelling at rookie Dalton Knecht during a timeout. The incident happened after a miscommunication on an offensive play, adding to the team’s struggles. Midway through the second quarter, with the Lakers losing momentum, Redick called a timeout in frustration. He stormed onto the court and ripped into Knecht for messing up the play.

“Timeout! Jesus f***ing Christ, it’s your f***ing play! It’s your f***ing play!,” Redick shouted.

The mistake came at a bad time, as the Lakers’ offense was already struggling after a strong first quarter. Redick, in his first year as an NBA head coach, is renowned for his intense coaching style, and this moment put that on full display.

Despite being the target of Redick’s rage, Knecht was actually the Lakers' second-best player that night, trailing LeBron James. He played for 23 minutes and finished with 24 points, making 8 of his 13 shots, including 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Knecht, the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been a consistent contributor for the Lakers this season. He’s averaging nearly 21 minutes per game and making about 1.6 threes per contest. His performance against the 76ers was his best scoring night in over a month, since he last topped 20 points on November 29 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His season-high remains 37 points, which he scored against the Utah Jazz on November 19 which is the most by any rookie this season.

The Lakers came into the game with a four-game winning streak and had won six of their last seven. And yet they struggled against a 76ers team missing stars like Joel Embiid and Paul George. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey helped the team secure a victory with 43 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon also played their part with strong performances.

To make matters worse, the Lakers lost Anthony Davis to an abdominal strain during the game. Davis, who has been averaging 25.7 points, 3.4 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game this season, is expected to miss some time.

The fifth-seeded Lakers in the Western Conference, with a record of 26-19, are now dealing with injury concerns and execution inconsistencies. On Thursday, they will look to bounce back against the bottom-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards (6-40).