The Los Angeles Lakers may have been playing better basketball as of late, but on Tuesday night, they stumbled and fell into the trap that is a game against a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad, suffering their 19th loss in 45 games this season in a 118-104 defeat. They had issues on both ends of the floor, with the 76ers running out to a double-digit lead courtesy of a 48-point performance in the second quarter, and even JJ Redick was visibly displeased with his team's efforts on the night. And it did not help matters whatsoever that Anthony Davis had to exit the game early due to an abdominal injury.

Davis is one of the best big men in the association on both ends of the floor. His elite mobility allows him to cover a ton of ground on defense, and it's this same speed he has that makes him such a mismatch problem on offense. The Lakers sorely missed his presence as they were unable to make up ground against the 76ers. This goes to show just how much the Purple and Gold need Davis to produce on a nightly basis so they can continue climbing the ranks in the Western Conference.

“They can't win without Anthony Davis playing like this. Period,” Vince Carter said on TNT's Tuesday night NBA broadcast.

Davis was on a tear in his two most recent games entering the Lakers' Tuesday night clash against the 76ers. He put up 36 points on 17-28 shooting in a huge win over the Golden State Warriors and then followed that up with a dominant 42 and 23 night against the hapless Charlotte Hornets, a masterful performance that was buoyed by a stellar first quarter.

And as was the case on Tuesday night, the Lakers need Davis to be at his best to win consistently. But for now, all that matters is the 31-year-old star's health.

Anthony Davis is playing with a chip on his shoulder for the Lakers

Anthony Davis has made his displeasure over not being voted as the Defensive Player of the Year even once in his career clear. And it's looking like he's taking this slight to heart, considering how well he's been playing for the Lakers in recent weeks.

Davis, however, has been calling for the Lakers to add a few reinforcements, although the prevailing report is that the front office is unwilling to mortgage their future for someone who won't be moving the needle.