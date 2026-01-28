As the February deadline draws near, the Los Angeles Lakers are once again circulating in trade rumors, specifically regarding forward Dalton Knecht. This is not unfamiliar territory for Knecht, who was briefly traded to the Charlotte Hornets last season for Mark Williams before a failed physical voided the deal and returned him to Los Angeles.

Reports indicate that Knecht is back on the trade block as he struggles to cement a spot in the rotation. While his perimeter shooting is a clear strength, his defensive limitations have kept him in head coach JJ Redick's doghouse. Redick has stressed that playing hard is the primary requirement for consistent minutes, rather than just scoring production.

The front office is also looking ahead to the summer with ambitious targets in mind. According to recent reports, the Lakers are among the teams with cap space preparing to pursue Peyton Watson. This was noticed first by The Stein Line.

Rival executives believe the Denver Nuggets may face significant challenges retaining the fourth-year swingman, whose recent breakout performance has made his upcoming restricted free agency a critical storyline. The Lakers are reportedly monitoring this situation closely, viewing Watson as a potential key acquisition if Denver cannot retain him.

Overshadowing these moves is the looming decision regarding LeBron James. Currently in his eighth season with the Lakers, James is on an expiring contract as the franchise shifts its long-term focus toward Luka Doncic as the star of the future.

Despite battling sciatica early in the year, James has returned to top form. However, his future in Los Angeles remains unclear.

Should he choose to depart, sources confirm that the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to welcome James back with open arms for a third stint, offering him a home for his twenty-fourth NBA season.