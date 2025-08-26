The Los Angeles Lakers have added depth and rim protection by signing center Kylor Kelley to a training camp deal, the team announced. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 7-foot shot blocker returns to the organization after spending most of last season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Kelley appeared in 32 games with South Bay, starting 27, and averaged 11.5 points on 68.2 percent shooting along with 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks in 26.7 minutes. His defensive impact helped him earn a spot on the NBA G League All-Defensive Team after leading the league in blocked shots per game.

That strong play earned Kelley opportunities at the NBA level. He saw action in 11 games with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, making two starts. On February 2 against Cleveland, he posted a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in his first career NBA start with Dallas. The moment also reunited him with Luka Doncic, who now finds himself again as a teammate of Kelley in Los Angeles. Their reunion brings familiarity as the Lakers look for new contributors in a season defined by change.

Kylor Kelley has a chance to give the Lakers size and depth

Kelley has played 108 career games in the G League across four seasons with South Bay, Maine, Raptors 905, and Austin. He averaged 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game. Beyond the G League, the 28-year-old has also played internationally in Canada, Denmark, and England.

The Lakers enter camp with one standard roster spot and one two-way contract available. Los Angeles has placed a premium on size and interior defense since moving on from Anthony Davis, and Kelley provides both. His presence gives the Lakers another option to protect the rim behind Deandre Ayton while also offering flexibility with South Bay if he does not claim a roster spot.

For a team searching for depth in the frontcourt, Kelley’s return marks a low-risk move that could prove valuable if his defensive production carries over to the NBA stage.