Los Angeles played host to a historic night of basketball as LeBron James cemented his legacy by becoming the first NBA player to score 50,000 career points. With A-list celebrities in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Orlando Bloom, and Floyd Mayweather, James delivered another iconic moment at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, per TMZ.

A Night to Remember

The Lakers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans was already an anticipated game, but it turned into a legendary event when James hit the milestone in the first quarter. Just over three minutes into the contest, he knocked down a three-pointer from the left wing off a pass from Luka Doncic, pushing the Lakers ahead 13-6 and etching his name even deeper into the history books.

During the following timeout, Lakers' longtime announcer Lawrence Tanter acknowledged the moment, telling the packed crowd of nearly 19,000 fans, “Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history.” The arena erupted, and even the celebrities sitting courtside couldn’t hide their excitement. DiCaprio and Maguire, both longtime Lakers fans, were seen clapping and nodding in admiration as James soaked in the moment.

A Milestone That May Never Be Matched

James, now 40 years old, continues to defy expectations and dominate in a way never seen before. He finished the night with 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, leading the Lakers to a commanding 136-115 victory over the Pelicans. With the win, the team improved to 39-21, securing second place in the Western Conference standings.

Reflecting on his achievement, James told Spectrum SportsNet, “It’s a hell of a lot of points, and I’m super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world with the best players in the world over my career. It’s pretty special.”

Beyond his personal milestone, the night also carried significance for the city. Before tip-off, former Lakers star Robert Horry hosted a shootaround for first responders and their families who had helped battle wildfires earlier in the year. It was a reminder that basketball is more than just a game—it’s a community, a culture, and in moments like these, a piece of history unfolding in real time.

With LeBron James continuing to add to his legacy, the question now is whether anyone will ever come close to reaching 50,000 points again. For now, one thing is certain: the King has set a mark that may stand the test of time.