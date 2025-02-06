Luka Doncic's fiancée is Anamaria Goltes. New Los Angeles Laker Luka Doncic is already in the league's top-10 players. He finished third in the 2023-24 MVP voting and was the Western Conference Finals MVP as the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics. He even has 80 career triple-doubles.

At the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Mavericks stunned the basketball world when they traded Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Lakers. Now Doncic is playing alongside the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James. And Doncic could very well be the face of the league's premier franchise for the next decade.

Doncic is also reportedly one of the more charming personalities in the NBA, but in the news that will break the heart of referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich and possibly thousands of fans, the Dude's taken. Let's get to know Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

Who is Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

More specifically, Luka Doncic is taken by Anamarie Goltes, a fellow Slovenian. The couple has been solidly together since 2018, and seeing as they don't make headlines too often, might be one of the league's more stable romantic pairings among the league's youngest generation of stars (here's looking at you, Devin Booker, and Ben Simmons, play nice now).

Not many fans know the story of the two lovebirds or even about Goltes in general. Let's remedy that.

Luka Doncic, Anamarie Goltes' relationship

In an interview with the New York Post, Goltes and Luka Doncic revealed they are childhood friends since their preteen years, meeting as early as 12-year-olds in Croatia. Goltes went further to say that they still keep that same small group of friends from what is now around a decade ago.

Since then, the two managed to keep their friendship as both started to drift away from one another. Luka Doncic, of course, went on to an extremely young career in Real Madrid's development system, while Goltes initially opted to go to school close to home, following her father's footsteps by attending the University of Ljubljana.

Eventually, her career as a dancer and model (initially scouted by international agency IMG's Instagram-based ‘We Love Your Genes' activation) brought her to the United States.

As Luka Doncic knows, Goltes continues to use her platform to promote fitness, primarily on Instagram (219,000 followers). This career as a creator regularly has her traveling, most recently to Mykonos, Greece.

The two eventually started dating in 2016, before a brief split in 2018. After, the two got back together and hunkered down in Dallas to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the amount of travel both undertake in their respective careers, 2020 had a noted silver lining for them, enabling the couple to be together for longer than they would have been. Luka Doncic was waiting out the pandemic pre-bubble, and Goltes couldn't travel due to several restrictions.

Luka proposed to his longtime girlfriend on July 7, 2023, announcing it on his Instagram. Doncic popped the question in Lake Bled, Slovenia.

Anamarie Goltes' life with Luka Doncic

Goltes, by the way, does seem to enjoy Dallas. As she and Luka Doncic have continued to settle in with one another, she has posted daily updates. According to the Post, she shared that Dallas reminds her of home.

Now, of course, Goltes can travel again, as evidenced by her recent trip to Mykonos. It's looking like Dallas is starting to become a base for the model and influencer. This indicates nothing but good news for the young couple going forward.

The couple share three dogs, Hugo, Viki and Gia. The dogs can often be seen wearing Doncic's jersey and cheering him on.

More recently, the couple welcomed their first child, Gabriela. They announced her arrival on social media in early December 2023.

Nonetheless, this is all we know about Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes.