The Orlando Magic are finally starting to look like themselves again, and the vibe at the Kia Center is unlike anything we have seen in months. After a grueling stretch marked by injury-induced absences, star forward Franz Wagner made his highly anticipated return to the court on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The crowd was ready for it, and the moment the public address announcer called his name to check in for the first time, the arena erupted in a standing ovation that made one thing clear: Orlando missed its “Only Franz.”

Franz Wagner checks in to a warm welcome from the Magic fans 👏 (via @OrlandoMagic)

pic.twitter.com/gOMa3AezDr — Magic Nation (@MagicNationCP) February 10, 2026

Wagner had been sidelined for the last nine games and 25 of the previous 27 contests because of a nagging high ankle sprain. While he made a brief appearance during the team’s international trip in mid-January, he clearly was not himself and had to be shut back down.

His return on Monday marked the first time the Orlando Magic had their preferred starting unit fully available in over 400 days. Coach Jamahl Mosley is keeping Wagner on a strict minutes restriction tonight to ensure a safe transition, but his presence alone has completely changed the team's spacing and energy.

As the game moves through the second half, the Magic are firmly in control. Franz Wagner has already made his impact felt in a limited run, tallying 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

His ability to drive and kick has opened up massive lanes for Desmond Bane, who is putting on an absolute clinic. Bane is currently leading the way with a dominant 20 points and two rebounds as Orlando holds an 87-74 lead late in the third quarter.

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to find an answer without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is currently out with a calf strain. For Orlando, the lead is great, but seeing Wagner back on the hardwood is the real win. If they can close this out, they will extend their winning streak to four and head toward the All-Star break with a massive boost of confidence.