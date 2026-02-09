With the Orlando Magic blowing out the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and obtaining a victory on Saturday over the Utah Jazz, the team is on a two-game winning streak, with the team looking to keep it going on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Magic still deal with the injury absence of Franz Wagner as he manages an ankle injury, putting his status for the game in question.

Here's everything we know about Franz Wagner's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Franz Wagner injury status vs. the Bucks

Wagner has missed the last nine games with a left ankle injury, but he is slated to make his return on Monday night, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Wagner spoke briefly about his issue after the aforementioned win over the Jazz on Saturday, where he said that the hope is to come back playing for Orlando before the All-Star break.

“That's my hope for sure [to be back before All-Star Break],” Wagner said, according to Orlando Magic Daily. “I think I had two good workouts today and the other gameday. Really just seeing how my foot responds to that.”

Now, he will get to play a few games before the break to get back into the swing of things.

The 24-year-old forward has played in 26 games this season as he's averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc. If Wagner wants to beat his timeline of being back before the break, he has two games left, including Monday night, with the other contest on Wednesday, once again against the Bucks.

Magic injury report

Castleton, Colin Out G League – Two-Way

Wagner, Franz Available Injury/Illness – Left High Ankle; Sprain management

Bucks injury report

Antetokounmpo, Alex Out G League – Two-Way

Antetokounmpo, Giannis Out Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain

Prince, Taurean Out Injury/Illness – Neck; Surgery